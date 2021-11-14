Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,026 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 47,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $336.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $338.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

