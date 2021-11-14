MICT (MICT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter. MICT had a negative net margin of 197.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%.

NASDAQ:MICT opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. MICT has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 3,664.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MICT were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MICT in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

