MidasProtocol (MAS) One Day Volume Tops $60,398.00

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $260,375.74 and approximately $60,398.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MidasProtocol has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.00 or 0.00219694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.