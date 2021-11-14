Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Insider Stephen Lamb Sells 23,600 Shares

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) insider Stephen Lamb sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49), for a total transaction of £153,400 ($200,418.08).

Shares of LON MIDW opened at GBX 664 ($8.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £589.21 million and a PE ratio of 179.46. Midwich Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 383 ($5.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 839.20 ($10.96). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 621.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 564.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

