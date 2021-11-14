Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Everest Re Group worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.14.

NYSE RE opened at $274.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.90 and a 200 day moving average of $260.97. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $209.63 and a 1 year high of $289.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

