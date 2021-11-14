Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,663,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTVIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $858,000.

OTCMKTS:FTVIU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

