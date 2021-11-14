Millennium Management LLC Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,160 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $12,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $57.98.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

