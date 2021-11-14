Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,080,072 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080,072 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Paramount Group worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,618 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 538.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $9,669,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -164.71%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.