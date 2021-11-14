Millennium Management LLC Sells 217,337 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 217,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after purchasing an additional 355,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,398 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,800,000 after acquiring an additional 133,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 130,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

