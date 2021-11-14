Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $35.16

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.16, but opened at $36.83. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 4 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
