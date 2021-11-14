Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Gap Up to $35.16

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.16, but opened at $36.83. Millicom International Cellular shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 966,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 132,352 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 60,902 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.