Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 333,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 562,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,576 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.