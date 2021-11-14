Mirror Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $243.84 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $24.08 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00004890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00075678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00096955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,351.29 or 1.00321019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,560.86 or 0.07110188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.