Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

MCW stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,838.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $969,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

