MKM Partners Raises Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $175.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fiverr International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of FVRR opened at $192.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.36 and its 200 day moving average is $197.01. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $152.27 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -130.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 139.8% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at about $7,349,000. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 329.4% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.