Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MODN. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of MODN opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $45,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Model N by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.