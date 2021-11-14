Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.77.

MOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Momo stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,002. Momo has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 90.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 69.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 428,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 129,019 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 22.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

