Monavale Trading Down 34.1% This Week (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Monavale has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $129,330.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be bought for $1,017.64 or 0.01579361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.11 or 0.00420763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,941 coins and its circulating supply is 8,976 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.