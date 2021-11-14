MONK Hits Market Capitalization of $510,778.80 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $510,778.80 and approximately $2,578.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MONK has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012786 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000446 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.