Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%.

MNR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.86. 1,114,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,649. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 110.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 941,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 362,511 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

