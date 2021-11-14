Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. 22,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,809. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.04. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $17.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

