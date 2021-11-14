Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 1.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $84,932,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after purchasing an additional 561,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $148,587,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $1,701,218. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

MCO stock opened at $388.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.86. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.