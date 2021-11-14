Morgan Stanley Acquires 4,382 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $146.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.06. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

