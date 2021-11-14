Morgan Stanley Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $264.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $264.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.71.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $280.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.75. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.77 and a 1 year high of $291.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

