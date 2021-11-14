Morgan Stanley Buys 253,786 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 76.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AerCap were worth $30,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in AerCap by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 6.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,958,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 250,096 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,033,000 after acquiring an additional 50,731 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,568,000 after acquiring an additional 93,833 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 5,632.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

NYSE:AER opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

