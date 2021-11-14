Morgan Stanley Buys 257,470 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $30,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDJ. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of BDJ opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

