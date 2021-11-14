Morgan Stanley Cuts Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Price Target to $86.00

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.53 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.09.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. Allakos has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Allakos will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allakos by 177.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Allakos during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

