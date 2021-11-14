Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 757,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $28,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the second quarter worth about $274,000.

Shares of EWQ opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

