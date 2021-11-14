Morgan Stanley Has $29.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,554 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $29,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,953,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,268,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 913,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after acquiring an additional 400,587 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 756,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 264,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,988,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $28.78 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.34.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

