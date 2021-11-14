Morgan Stanley Has $30.95 Million Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $30,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 191,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 66,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

