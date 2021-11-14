Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.17% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $29,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPLT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPLT opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.12 and a 12-month high of $122.48.

