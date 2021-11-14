Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.23. 3,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.48%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $80,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

