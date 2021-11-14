MovieBloc (MBL) Market Cap Hits $66.40 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $66.40 million and $7.67 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00218959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00085673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,763,020,536 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

