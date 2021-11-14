MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) were up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.02. Approximately 25,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,880,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 3.92.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,294,000 after purchasing an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

