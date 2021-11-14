M&R Capital Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

