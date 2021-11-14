M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 35 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST opened at $517.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $520.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

