M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,096,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $1,662,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

