M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,048. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

