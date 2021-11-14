M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,114 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.4% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 12.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $4,446,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after acquiring an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $2,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $371.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $238.09 and a fifty-two week high of $372.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

