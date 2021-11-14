M&R Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.05.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $236.32 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $239.27. The stock has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.87 and a 200-day moving average of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

