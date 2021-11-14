Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

