Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.