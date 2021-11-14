My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Tops $16.02 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $2.33 or 0.00003540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00071437 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00073248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00095376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,607.16 or 0.99697569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,657.80 or 0.07078055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars.

