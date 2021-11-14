National Bank Financial Cuts Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to C$82.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.81. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 53.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.