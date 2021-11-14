National Bank Financial Weighs in on Timbercreek Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.34 to C$10.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of TSE:TF opened at C$9.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$782.03 million and a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57, a current ratio of 89.60 and a quick ratio of 89.30. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$8.10 and a 1 year high of C$9.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.56.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.