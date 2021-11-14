National Bankshares Increases Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$12.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.00.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 30.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.66. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$9.80 and a 52 week high of C$11.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.48, for a total transaction of C$75,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,865,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,990,785.84. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$1,143,885.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,302 shares in the company, valued at C$965,501.60. Insiders sold a total of 469,988 shares of company stock worth $4,869,952 over the last ninety days.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

