National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NFG opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

