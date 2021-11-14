National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $63.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. National Vision has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in National Vision in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in National Vision by 30.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

