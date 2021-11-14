Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Announces Earnings Results

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.93 million, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.97.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $32,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,235 shares of company stock worth $135,211 in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

