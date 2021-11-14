Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.47

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Neblio has a market cap of $26.93 million and approximately $732,517.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00002312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036130 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00026269 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005455 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001628 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,632,234 coins and its circulating supply is 18,295,915 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars.

