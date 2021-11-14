Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.53

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.53 and last traded at $87.53, with a volume of 1785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 73.42.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is 6.85%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 13.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 439.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 16.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 62.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

